LOOK: Hayden Hurst Scores Touchdown Against Buffalo Bills

When some hear the name Thor thrown around, they think of the superhero who wields a hammer, making him one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe.

When South Carolina fans hear the name Thor, they immediately think of former star tight end Hayden Hurst, whose beard and long hair, along with his play on the field, rightfully earned him the nickname amongst the garnet and black faithful.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Hurst in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Injuries derailed his time in the mid-Atlantic, which led to him being traded to the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 offseason, and eventually signing a one-year deal with the Bengals this past offseason.

Hurst has been a mainstay in the Bengals' starting lineup this season due to his ability to block box defenders and catch the football. He showcased the latter on Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills, helping Cincinnati get out to an early two-score lead.

We'll see if Hurst and the Bengals can hold on against one of the better teams in the AFC the rest of the way.

