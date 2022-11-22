Kai Kroeger Named Semifinalist For Ray Guy Award

There's more than likely no other punter in all of college football that has as big of an impact on the game as South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger.

Kroeger has had a remarkable 2022 season that's seen him set career-high paces in multiple statistical markers, throw touchdown passes, and even make an appearance on the hands team.

His play has culminated where on Monday afternoon, the Augusta Sports Council named Kroeger as one of eight semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the best punter in all of college football.

The Ray Guy Award will have extra meaning this season. Guy, the man who made punting such a pivotal part of the game of football back in the 70s and 80s for the then Oakland Raiders in the NFL, passed away earlier this month.

There's no question that based on the effect he has had in multiple games this season, Kroeger has built up an impressive resumé to keep himself in contention. Although it's odd to say, he has been their most important player at certain points this year, something few others can say.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.