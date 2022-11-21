Stock Up: Several Gamecocks Getting NFL Love

The NFL has been kind to South Carolina; many former Gamecocks go on to do great things in the professional ranks.

Therefore, the Williams-Brice press boxes always have multiple NFL talent evaluators roaming. There was an abundance of scouts in attendance on Saturday night, and they came away thrilled with the results.

Multiple Gamecocks made themselves serious money. Others solidified their status, and one reminded everyone of what he could be. The jury is still out on all prospects, but the early signs look positive.

Spencer Rattler, QB

Quarterback Spencer Rattler quarterbacked the best game in school history. He tossed six touchdowns, a single-game program record, and went over 400 yards in the win.

The numbers are impressive, but the process was astounding. Rattler made every high-level throw a scout could ask for, going off-platform, across his body, changing his arm angle, and more.

The Rattler we saw on Saturday was a first-round draft pick. He wouldn't go nearly that high in this upcoming draft, but some think he may declare. These next two games hold a lot of weight and potentially a lot of money for No. 7.

Antwane Wells, WR

While wide receiver Antwane Wells is eligible for the upcoming draft, many figure he returns to school in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft.

He emerged as their top target earlier this season, but NFL chatter didn't start until his dominant performance against the Volunteers. Wells' body control and catch-point skills are attractive to every team, as those are two of the most translatable skills.

Wells was the target whenever the Gamecocks needed a big play. He works the middle of the field well and keeps his feet moving, always looking for open space.

Jaheim Bell, TE

Fans have been clamoring for tight end Jaheim Bell to get more touches, and they were appeased over the past two weeks. Bell scored two touchdowns against Tennessee and flashed his unique versatility.

Bell should be a YAC monster at the next level. He has a powerful lower body that pushes him through contact and has an innate ability to slip the first tackle.

The coaching staff has used him at running back at some point this season, showcasing his ability to do extraordinary things. Bell should do damage in a West Coast system predicated on getting the ball out quickly.

Cam Smith, CB

Many made the trip to see corner Cam Smith in person. Scouts have been drooling over his fiery nature and cover skills for years, and he cemented his status as a first-round pick.

Smith drew the assignment of wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, the runaway favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award. Hyatt is from the area and made a point of broadcasting his plan for revenge after South Carolina didn't offer him in high school.

Hyatt never got a chance to set that plan in motion. Smith swarmed him all evening, remaining physical and in-phase for four quarters while tackling in space when necessary.

