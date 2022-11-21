Shane Beamer's Tennessee Teleconference Notes

When a team is coming off a potential program-defining win, they usually have a chance to relish the victory for longer than the cliché twenty-four-hour window coaches always refer to.

However, South Carolina doesn't have much time to pat themselves on the back, as it's officially rivalry week, meaning the Gamecocks will soon be taking on their arch-rivals, the Clemson Tigers.

Ahead of the Palmetto Bowl, head coach Shane Beamer gave the latest on South Carolina's injuries in his weekly Sunday night teleconference call with the local media.

"Everybody's good coming out of last night, and MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith are both questionable this week."

One item that had to be addressed was a trickle of social media claims that offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield wasn't calling plays. The Gamecocks were so effective offensively against the Volunteers that many speculated that someone else had a hand in it.

Beamer rejected the statement, giving Satterfield a strong seal of approval.

"He called every single play last night, and that's what kills me is for these so-called people. Were they on the headphones last night? I mean no disrespect, but anybody that watched the game, I mean the guy's on the sideline. All you have to do is watch the game and see if he's calling the plays. That's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard. He put the game plan together along with the rest of the offensive staff, and he called every single play last night. I think there was one instance last night where I told him to take a shot and throw the ball downfield, and other than that, he did everything last night and did a great job of it."

Quarterback Dakereon Joyner was one of the offensive players that made multiple highlight plays against the Tennessee Volunteers, scoring two touchdowns in the process.

Joyner has one more year of eligibility due to the COVID rules. While Dakereon remained noncommittal when asked in his postgame presser, Beamer clarified his stance on his teleconference call.

"He's such a team guy, such a great young man. Love everything that he stands for, everything he's about on and off the field. We have not had those conversations. I'll obviously sit down with a lot of guys on our team next week that could come back if they want to, and I'm hopeful and optimistic that a lot of them will."

