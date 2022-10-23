Skip to main content

MarShawn Lloyd: "We Have A Bunch Of Believers"

South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd continues to stake his claim as one of the top backs in college football, yet he deflects praise onto his teammates.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd continues to rack up stats and attention after putting together a dominant three-game stretch. He's making a subtle run at several significant awards and has become the heartbeat of this offense.

According to reports, Lloyd walked into head coach Shane Beamer's office following the Arkansas loss. Lloyd demanded they run the ball more, imploring that it was their best chance to win.

While that story may make Lloyd seem outspoken and bold, he has deflected praise onto his team in light of his accomplishments. Lloyd spoke with SEC Network's Cole Cubelic after the win and said South Carolina always believes in itself.

"We have a bunch of believers on the team. We believe we can compete with anybody; we just got to get everything together. We fixed things, and we're still climbing up. We are just getting started, honestly."

South Carolina made a major statement on Saturday evening. They've dealt with criticism since the beginning of the season, some of it fair while other parts are questionable. However, they continue to move forward and leave doubters in their rearview mirror.

