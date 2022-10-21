The National Stage Is Set For MarShawn Lloyd

You can make a well-reasoned argument that running back MarShawn Lloyd has been South Carolina's best player through six games. He is incredibly consistent and has willed them to several victories down the stretch.

However, the national landscape hasn't entirely caught up. His stats don't rival the top backs in the conference, but his opportunities were few and far between for the first few weeks.

South Carolina ultimately decided to roll with Lloyd as their feature back against Charlotte. Since his breakout against the 49ers, Lloyd is averaging 120 yards per game, adding six touchdowns in that period.

The SEC routinely produces NFL-caliber backs, so it's reasonable that Lloyd hasn't picked up much attention outside of Columbia. Several backs are making names at other schools this season, although Lloyd is outproducing some.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

Kendall Milton, Georgia

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Zach Evans, Ole Miss

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

All are making real impacts for their teams, but you'd be hard-pressed to find someone that replicates Lloyd's contributions. The offense runs through him, which offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield confirmed in his weekly availability.

What's Different About Saturday?

You may be asking: if he's already putting up numbers in primetime games, how is Saturday different? It's a reasonable question, and one thing to keep in mind is that not all national spots are created equal.

Texas A&M has some serious questions they must answer, and the country wants to see how they respond. Head coach Jimbo Fisher is one of the most polarizing figures in college football and gets attention when things are going good and bad.

Furthermore, there aren't any evening games that match up with this one. Alabama faces Mississippi State, a ranked matchup, but many expect the Crimson Tide to roll the Bulldogs.

Fans want to see close games, and they will get on with this game. Lloyd should put on a show, as the Aggies have a young defensive front that is still learning. He routinely capitalizes on mistakes, and A&M makes a lot of them.

Those close to Columbia understand Lloyd's uniqueness, but many haven't even seen him play. That all changes on Saturday, and we could begin to hear some talk about all-conference selections, NFL Draft projection, and more.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest