MarShawn Lloyd's Status Remains Uncertain

Running back MarShawn Lloyd is the engine for South Carolina's offense. It has been that way for several weeks, as he routinely churns out yardage for an offense that struggles out of rhythm.

They were without Lloyd last week against Vanderbilt. The Commodores attempted to throw some knockout punches defensively, but the coaching staff adjusted without their star and put together an impressive game plan.

They hoped he could return to action against Florida, but his status remains questionable. According to head coach Shane Beamer, Lloyd practiced on Thursday but isn't a certainty.

"He did practice yesterday, and we’ll see how things go."

Beamer officially ruled out safety BJ Gibson, who suffered a hamstring injury against Vanderbilt. The staff feels they avoided serious damage, and Gibson should return at some point. They like the length and athleticism he brings to the position, and they have snaps available due to injuries.

If Lloyd can't go, the Gamecocks must employ a similar strategy to last week. They got the ball into the hands of their best players, allowing them to work in space.

Multiple Gamecocks had their best nights of the season because there were more opportunities to work with. They have talent outside of Lloyd but haven't consistently used it thus far.

