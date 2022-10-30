Beamer Acknowledges Offensive Deficiencies

Due to the heavy emphasis modern-day football has put on having explosive offenses that can score points, being an offensive coordinator these days means you're going to be under a microscope more so than many of your coaching counterparts. With the additional attention comes different expectations.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is no stranger to these conditions. He's been a play caller for eighteen months now at South Carolina, and despite an influx of talent, the Gamecocks' offense has seemingly remained neutral in 2022.

This has led to increased noise surrounding Satterfield's job status, which head coach Shane Beamer spoke about after the loss to Missouri.

“I understand [the fan's] frustrations, we flat out laid an egg tonight. Tonight was not good enough in any phase, starting with me, but like any game win or lose we always get back to work on Sunday morning and see what the issues are and what we did well and what we didn’t do well, but certainly tonight we were not good enough and we have to figure out how to be better.”

One thing the Gamecocks' have consistently been unable to do is get off to fast starts. South Carolina has only had one prolonged scoring drive in the first quarter against Power 5 teams this season.

When asked why it's been so hard for the Gamecocks to score early in games, Beamer lamented that they must get better in that department, and time has been allocated towards it.

"We’re not good enough in the first quarter for whatever reason, and we spend a lot of time on how we wanna start games, and it hasn’t been good enough whether it be execution, [or] playcalls. You look at everything, but we’ve got to be better at that and get off to better starts. I mean we’re a really good football team record wise when we score first, and when you have first quarters like that it makes it really really hard."

It's not that South Carolina has specific issues offensively, but more so the fact that these issues occur so frequently that it's led to Gamecock nation voicing their displeasure about the offense more now than any other time in the Beamer era.

