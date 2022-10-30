Updated Injury Report

There weren't many positives from South Carolina's loss to Missouri, but one silver lining was that they didn't have many injuries of note.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd has a "pretty significant" bruise on his quad, which caused him to be limited in the second half. Head coach Shane Beamer explained that the injury isn't supposed to be long-term, and he should be ready for Vanderbilt.

Inside linebacker Brad Johnson was a surprise scratch for Missouri. Johnson had an injury during practice, but Beamer said they had initially expected him to play. South Carolina missed his presence as the young linebackers struggled in gap control.

There was one game-time decision. Edge rusher Terrell Dawkins underwent surgery earlier in the season, but he has already worked his way back. The doctors cleared him to return to football activities, and he practiced with the team on Thursday.

The Gamecocks ultimately decided to hold him out of action, but he is trending in the right direction. Dawkins would be a welcome addition to a defensive front that needs more contributors. They have improved throughout the year and have become a strong point for this team.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.