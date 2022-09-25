MarShawn Lloyd's Career Night

First, it was a torn ACL in the fall camp preceding the 2020 football season. Last season, it was the clear mental hurdles running back MarShawn Lloyd was dealing with from coming off the injury.

After all of the roadblocks in front of him, Lloyd finally had a game where he was the starting running back, and the game plan heavily revolved around him. Ladies and gentlemen, it's safe to say that Lloyd announced himself to the college football world on Saturday night.

Lloyd tallied 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns; each touch kept fans at the edge of their seat, as it felt he was constantly making the first defender miss. The night's highlight came when he broke into the open field and hurdled a defender, a Sports Center worthy play if there ever was one.

Lloyd spoke about how he felt about his mind-boggling hurdle play and what went through his mind as the play progressed.

"It felt amazing; it felt just like a high school play. Felt like he was going to go low, but a lot of people were telling me he didn't go as low as I thought he did."

Lloyd then showcased true humility when asked what led to his career night, giving props to his offensive linemen rather than patting himself on the back.

"Honestly, just the trust in the o-linemen. The coaches heaved about running the ball a lot this week, just to show everyone that we can run the ball. So just being able to go out there and just execute, they put it in our hands, and we did what we needed to do."

Lloyd was also asked what it felt like doing what he came to do and how it was magnetized after everything he had been through. Needless to say, Lloyd was grateful to be able to display his true potential.

"It was amazing just being able to be out there, this is what I came to South Carolina for, just the energy to win, and we did. We had a great overall team win, and I'm super excited about that," MarShawn exclaimed. "It feels great, being able to go out there and showcase what I can do. A lot of you know what I've done coming out of high school, and it's just finally showing. I'm healthy now, so I'm just able to do the things that I'd been able to do in high school."

