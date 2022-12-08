Spencer Rattler & Antwane Wells Developed A Unique Connection

With college football moving away from the running game and constantly becoming more and more pass-heavy, the emergence of the quarterback-wide receiver duo has become incredibly prevalent in CFB's modern landscape.

Historically the idea of a great quarterback-wide receiver duo has been more common professionally. College offenses have been turning to more pro-style offenses, leaving traditional college offenses like the triple threat behind.

This change has led to some incredible quarterback-wide receiver duos, and if things work out for South Carolina, they could potentially have the most dominant duo in college football come 2023.

Everywhere you look in college football, there is always an elite receiver accompanying some of the nation's best quarterbacks.

Ohio State has CJ Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr., USC has Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison, Georgia has Stetson Bennet and Brock Bowers, and Tennessee has Hendon Hooker and Jaylin Hyatt.

Though those are just four examples, this trend is commonplace now. Though there was only a glimpse of an elite duo in 2022, Spencer Rattler and Antwane Wells could comprise one of the most elite quarterback-wide receiver pair next season.

This idea is entirely contingent on Rattler and Wells, both being NFL talents and draft eligible, staying for another season.

There is currently no confirmation on where both guys are leaning, but with both the QB and WR positions being very well represented in next year's draft, it could be beneficial for both of them to stay. Not to mention NIL deals are plentiful, and it should be assumed Rattler and Wells will be raking in money.

Every one of the fantastic duos mentioned before has one or both players leaving for the draft, leaving a big hole that Rattler and Wells could occupy.

As a duo in 2022, Rattler and Wells combined for 830 yards and five touchdowns, an already impressive stat line. Not to mention that 2022 was the first year the duo played together.

The duo also came into their own towards the year, particularly with Wells cementing himself as WR1. The Tennessee and Clemson games were the climax of the duo's capabilities, considering the duo eclipsed the 100-yard mark in both games.

The season's end was the only thing that stopped the two from improving and showing even more. Both guys are very talented football players who will for sure have an impact at the next level. Assuming both stay for another season and continue to grow as a duo, South Carolina could have one of the best quarterback-receiver duo in the nation.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.