LaNorris Sellers, HS Football Star With Special Upside

Head coach Shane Beamer and company have made it known they will exhaust every option when recruiting quarterbacks. They already have quarterback Dante Reno in the fold for the 2024 class but also have their sights set on another signal-caller.

They recently became seriously interested in quarterback LaNorris Sellers. The South Florence product is a Syracuse commit that won a state championship this month, the first in his high school's history.

Fans have clamored for Beamer to go after Sellers, and it seems he heard the message. Multiple Gamecock staffers attended his high school playoff games and are in the thick of this one.

Rare Intangibles

Sellers has a massive frame despite his young age. He measures 6-3 and 215 lbs. with fluid athleticism and powerful strides that can eat up grass. His lower body carries a lot of muscle which he uses to put torque on the ball.

He's a willing runner that can extend plays and pulls the ball down when he needs to. Athletic, powerful quarterbacks struggle to find a harmony between using their feet and arm, but Sellers already has it.

Defenses must account for him in the run game because he moves when need be but tries to win from the pocket more often than not. When Sellers breaks contain, he keeps his eyes downfield, trying to make a throw rather than carry it himself.

Quick Release

Big quarterbacks tend to belabor their motion, trying to place the ball instead of throwing it. Sellers has full confidence in himself and knows he can make any throw on the field.

He snaps his wrist in a blink, generating a lot of power from a strong hip rotation. His physical tools allow him to speed up his movements, but Sellers ensures that his lower body moves at the same pace as his arm.

His wrist action creates a tight spiral and a compact ball; receivers don't have to guess where the ball will land. Everything is fast and efficient, exactly how quarterbacks throw in today's game.

Ball Placement

Some may pigeonhole Sellers as a runner that can't throw the football at a high level. Those people are telling on themselves, as Sellers' film showcases high-level throws that only a handful of high schoolers can make.

Sellers communicates to his receivers with his ball placement. If a field-side safety recognizes a go-route in Cover-2, Sellers puts the ball towards the boundary to protect his receiver from a jarring collision.

His accuracy stands out in the red zone. Windows get much tighter inside the 20-yard line, yet Sellers has an innate understanding of where the optimum point is and how to get the ball there.

