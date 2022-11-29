Three Candidates For South Carolina's OC Opening

News broke on Monday morning that offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is off to Lincoln, Nebraska, to join new head coach Matt Rhule. Satterfield had a tumultuous season but ultimately capped it off historically, leading the offense to a combined 94 points against top-10 opponents.

While South Carolina is gearing up for their bowl game, it will also begin searching for the heir apparent. Several early names stand out, though the Gamecocks will leave no stone unturned.

Head coach Shane Beamer should have the full backing of the athletic administration to land a big name. They are on the cusp of big things and need the right offensive mind to push them over the top in 2023.

Garrett Riley, TCU Offensive Coordinator

If the name sounds familiar, that's because it should be. TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is the brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, known for his quarterback development and high-powered offenses.

The younger Riley has powered TCU to one of their best seasons in program history at 12-0. Quarterback Max Duggan has thrown 29 touchdowns against three interceptions, and the offense averages 41.3 points per game.

Riley may get some head coaching looks this offseason, but he is at least familiar with Beamer. The elder Riley brought Beamer on staff at Oklahoma, and sources earlier this month confirmed interest on South Carolina's part. He seems like a long shot, but he is worth taking a stab at.

Kendal Briles, Arkansas Offensive Coordinator

Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles will be a popular name amongst Carolina fans. He previously worked with wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, and the two had a strong working relationship.

Briles had a difficult season with the Razorbacks, as they spurted offensively in a handful of games. Nonetheless, he led them to eight games of 30 points or more during the 2021 season.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson prospered as a dual-threat quarterback during that season, putting together breakout performances that put his name at the top of college football.

Zach Kittley, Texas Tech Offensive Coordinator

One of the rising stars in the coaching industry is Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. Despite only being 31, Kittley found tremendous success as the play caller at Western Kentucky.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe initially played under Kittley at Houston, then transferred to Texas Tech when Kittley took the job. Zappe broke numerous all-time marks, including the single-season passing touchdown record.

Kittley was under consideration for the opening last time but opted to take the Tech job. However, if he values what's happening inside Columbia right now, he may change his heart.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.