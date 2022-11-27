Spencer Rattler Continues Altering His Legacy

Just two weeks ago, following an embarrassing loss against Florida, quarterback Spencer Rattler was asked whether or not his team would be able to compete in the final two games of the season.

No one could have predicted what would come next. South Carolina, led by a newfound "air-raid" passing attack, has knocked off back-to-back top-ten teams and combined for 94 points in just two games.

A truly shocking end to the season, especially considering the questions

that were swirling around the program following that weekend in Gainesville. Many questioned how this happened, and the answer is simple: Spencer Rattler happened.

Following an early pick-six and another interception in the second quarter, Rattler turned it on. He found wide receiver Antwane Wells on a crucial fourth and goal to get the Gamecocks on the board. Heading into halftime, head coach Shane Beamer told the ABC crew, "He's going to win us this game."

Out of halftime, Rattler led a quick scoring drive. Later, he found Wells again on a 72-yard bomb for another touchdown.

Rattler got other Gamecocks involved as well. Running back Juju McDowell and tight end Nate Adkins both went over 60 yards, while wideouts Josh Vann and Jalen Brooks both made timely catches.

Rattlers' final stat line read 25/39 for 360 yards and three total touchdowns.

South Carolina used its screen game, specifically to Wells, as an extension of the run game to control the clock and put the game away. After the game, Rattler was smoking a celebratory cigar in the locker room. A fitting final image for a guy who has been through so

much in his college career. His future with the Carolina program is still to be determined, but on a beautiful afternoon in Clemson, South Carolina, Rattler cemented himself as a true Gamecock legend.

