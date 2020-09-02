SI.com
GamecockDigest
Gamecocks Have Their Sight Set On Season Opener

University of South Carolina Athletics

The South Carolina football team was back on the practice fields on a hot and muggy Wednesday morning as the Gamecocks continue preparations for the September 26 season opener against the Tennessee Volunteers. Wednesday's practice in shells was number 11 of fall camp.

Head coach Will Muschamp continues to stress the importance of being able to stay mentally focused throughout the practice sessions. 

"When we get fatigued, it hasn't always been good, and that's frustrating," noted the Gamecocks' head coach. "That's kind of the situation that we're in. It's been a little different camp as far as that's concerned. But we've got to continue to push through and continue to build more mental toughness."

Once again, the Gamecocks worked on specific game-like situations late in the practice. "We had a good four-minute exercise today as far as the offense trying to get a first down to ice the game and to win the game," said Coach Muschamp. "We had to punt and cover the punt, and it was a good punt - over a 40-yard punt. Then we had to defend a one-minute drive.

"We made some improvements," added Muschamp. "We continue to work situationally. We'll get some more one-minute done tomorrow and then we'll scrimmage Saturday night in the stadium."

The Gamecocks are scheduled to practice again on Thursday morning, then have a film session on Friday before going under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time in camp on Saturday.

