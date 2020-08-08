GamecockDigest
Road To Redemption Doesn't Get Any Easier For South Carolina

Chaunte'l Powell

The road to redemption from last year’s 4-8 season doesn’t get any easier for the South Carolina Gamecocks as they found out their final two SEC opponents Friday.

This year they will face Auburn at home and Ole Miss on the road in addition to the other eight SEC games in their conference-only schedule.

The Gamecocks are 8-7 all time against Ole Miss and currently on a three-game win streak with the 48-44 victory in 2018 being the most recent.

The Rebels are a bit of a wild card this year with the hiring of former Washington State head coach Mike Leach, so it’s unknown what exactly Ole Miss will look like this year.

Auburn is ordinarily a tall order and this year is no different as the Tigers come in as the No. 11 team in the Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll. Auburn is 10-1-1 all time against South Carolina and have won the last eight, most recently a 42-35 win in 2014.

The Gamecocks know who they’re playing this year and must now wait to see when they will play them as the season is set to kickoff Sept. 26. 

