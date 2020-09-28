Gamecocks vs. Vanderbilt Set For High Noon

The South Carolina Gamecocks and Vanderbilt Commodores will kick at noon ET (11 am in Nashville) on Saturday, October 10, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. SEC Network will televise the game from Vanderbilt Stadium.

The Gamecocks have won a school-record 11-straight meetings against Vanderbilt and 18 of the 20 games played with the Commodores since the turn of the century. The Gamecocks won in Columbia last season by a 24-7 count and posted a 37-14 win in 2018 on their last trip to Nashville.

Carolina (0-1) travels to Gainesville this week to face the No. 3/3 Florida Gators (1-0), while Vanderbilt (0-1) hosts No. 20/17 LSU (0-1).

Here is the full slate of SEC games for Saturday, October 10:

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 12 pm ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Florida at Texas A & M, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS or 12 pm ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS or 12 pm ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Arkansas at Auburn, 4 pm ET / 3 pm CT on SEC Network

Alabama at Ole Miss, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT on ESPN

Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on the SEC Network

Missouri at LSU, 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT on ESPN