SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Gamecocks vs. Vanderbilt Set For High Noon

University of South Carolina Athletics

The South Carolina Gamecocks and Vanderbilt Commodores will kick at noon ET (11 am in Nashville) on Saturday, October 10, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. SEC Network will televise the game from Vanderbilt Stadium.

The Gamecocks have won a school-record 11-straight meetings against Vanderbilt and 18 of the 20 games played with the Commodores since the turn of the century. The Gamecocks won in Columbia last season by a 24-7 count and posted a 37-14 win in 2018 on their last trip to Nashville.

Carolina (0-1) travels to Gainesville this week to face the No. 3/3 Florida Gators (1-0), while Vanderbilt (0-1) hosts No. 20/17 LSU (0-1).

Here is the full slate of SEC games for Saturday, October 10:

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 12 pm ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Florida at Texas A&M, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS or 12 pm ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS or 12 pm ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Arkansas at Auburn, 4 pm ET / 3 pm CT on SEC Network

Alabama at Ole Miss, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT on ESPN

Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on the SEC Network

Missouri at LSU, 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT on ESPN

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Evaluating South Carolina's New Offense

Brian Smith breaks down what he saw from the new look Gamecocks against Tennessee.

Brian Smith

South Carolina's Shi Smith Embracing Role As WR1

Shi Smith had 10 catches for 140 yards, 1 touchdown and said after the game he was ready to have his number called.

Chaunte'l Powell

Three And Out - South Carolina vs. Tennessee Postgame Thoughts

The Gamecocks fell 31-27 to Tennessee. Chaunte'l Powell shares postgame thoughts.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Halftime Thoughts

The Gamecocks went into the halftime break trailing Tennessee 14-7. Chaunte'l Powell shares her thoughts on the first half.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina Captains Vs. Tennessee

https://twitter.com/GamecockCentral/status/1310000185901084672?s=20

Chaunte'l Powell

Video of Will Muschamp Mistakenly Hits Twitter

https://twitter.com/cocks_by_90/status/1309944308242489346?s=20

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecocks Under Pressure As WNBA Playoffs Continue

Both A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan's Minnesota Lynx find themselves in a series deficit in the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs.

Chaunte'l Powell

Familiar Foes: The Relationship Between Tennessee and South Carolina's Coaching Staffs

South Carolina and Tennessee's coaching staffs know each other very well and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is hoping that comes in handy Saturday night.

Chaunte'l Powell

Across the Sidelines: Tennessee Volunteers

Matt Ray of Volunteer Country stops by to talk about what Jeremy Pruitt and Co. are looking to achieve this Saturday.

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Establishes Start Dates for Basketball League Play

With the season set to tip off Nov. 25, the SEC has announced that conference play will being at the end of December.

University of South Carolina Athletics