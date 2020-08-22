South Carolina Week One Practice Recap

Week one of practice is in the books and saw a number of interesting developments on the field for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

South Carolina was dealt a devastating blow as freshman running back sensation MarShawn Lloyd was ruled out for the year with a torn ACL. Lloyd posted from his personal Twitter page and appears to be in good spirits so far.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said it’s next man up and so far he’s been impressed with the mindset and physique of Deshaun Fenwick this year.

Ryan Hilinki and Colorado State transfer Collin Hill are duking it out in the Gamecocks’ QB battle and have been splitting first team reps. Freshman Luke Doty is in the mix while also seeing time at wide receiver.

Will Muschamp said offensively the Gamecocks are farther along in their install than they’ve been in years past.

"We got a lot of scrimmage snaps with the coaches getting off the field for day four," he said Saturday. "There are a lot of things to correct - we were a little sloppy at times. Again, we're much further along than we've ever been at this point from a scheme standpoint. But there were some real good things as well. So we'll continue to let the players play, get (the coaches) off the field and continue to progress the team."

The defense has been challenging them as the secondary duo of Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn continue to show why the draft spotlight is on them.

Muschamp also noted of the progress made by this year’s talented freshmen class and said they are adapting well in spite of the circumstances. Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson echoed those sentiments and said even though they’re not in pads yet, the freshmen are adapting to the speed of the game well.