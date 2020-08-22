SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseball
Search

South Carolina Week One Practice Recap

Chaunte'l Powell

Week one of practice is in the books and saw a number of interesting developments on the field for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

South Carolina was dealt a devastating blow as freshman running back sensation MarShawn Lloyd was ruled out for the year with a torn ACL. Lloyd posted from his personal Twitter page and appears to be in good spirits so far.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said it’s next man up and so far he’s been impressed with the mindset and physique of Deshaun Fenwick this year.

Ryan Hilinki and Colorado State transfer Collin Hill are duking it out in the Gamecocks’ QB battle and have been splitting first team reps. Freshman Luke Doty is in the mix while also seeing time at wide receiver.

Will Muschamp said offensively the Gamecocks are farther along in their install than they’ve been in years past.

"We got a lot of scrimmage snaps with the coaches getting off the field for day four," he said Saturday. "There are a lot of things to correct - we were a little sloppy at times. Again, we're much further along than we've ever been at this point from a scheme standpoint. But there were some real good things as well. So we'll continue to let the players play, get (the coaches) off the field and continue to progress the team."

The defense has been challenging them as the secondary duo of Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn continue to show why the draft spotlight is on them.

Muschamp also noted of the progress made by this year’s talented freshmen class and said they are adapting well in spite of the circumstances. Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson echoed those sentiments and said even though they’re not in pads yet, the freshmen are adapting to the speed of the game well.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crowe to Make MLB Debut Saturday Night with the Nationals

University of South Carolina alum Wil Crowe has been called up by the Washington Nationals and will get to start Saturday night.

University of South Carolina Athletics

The Gamecocks continued in shells on Saturday and head coach Will Muschamp said he likes what he saw from both the offense and defense.

The Gamecocks continued in shells on Saturday and head coach Will Muschamp said he likes what he saw from both the offense and defense.

University of South Carolina Athletics

A'ja Wilson Shows The Range And The Dance Moves

https://twitter.com/LVAces/status/1296958066471075840?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina's Friday Practice Featured Shells

The Gamecocks are working their way back to full pads. Head coach Will Muschamp said he likes the physicality he saw on Friday.

University of South Carolina Athletics

SEC Expands Health Measures

https://twitter.com/SEC/status/1296826308010348545?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Prospect Goes With Ole Miss

https://twitter.com/Deecoldesstt5/status/1296832969957617671?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

A Closer Look At South Carolina's New Five-Star Commit Gunner Stockton

Sports Illustrated's Edwin Weathersby II takes a closer look at what five-star QB commit Gunner Stockton will bring to the Gamecocks in 2022.

SI Staff Report

Five-Star QB Commits to South Carolina

https://twitter.com/GunnerStockton/status/1296578545381191680?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Fall Sports Reduced Seating Capacity Plan Approved

All University of South Carolina Athletics fall sports home events will be allowed to have spectators in a reduced seating capacity.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Freshman RB MarShawn Lloyd Out For Season

Will Muschamp announced Thursday that the freshman suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the season.

University of South Carolina Athletics