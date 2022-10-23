WATCH: Shane Beamer Discusses Texas A&M Win

South Carolina's monumental victory over Texas A&M reaffirms that the Gamecocks are moving in the right direction. Head coach Shane Beamer has the rebuild ahead of schedule, and South Carolina looks legitimately impressive.

Beamer complimented the fans for creating one of the best atmospheres of the season. Texas A&M struggled with the crowd noise, committing seven false start penalties and appearing intimidated.

Williams-Brice Stadium is one of the best environments in college football, selling out nearly every home game. South Carolina's culture is directly reflected in its fanbase, which is extremely excited about the future.

While the general public is high on the Gamecocks, Beamer encouraged everyone that they are continuing to grow. They aren't where they want to be yet, but they are confident they can reach that by the season's end.

He even mentioned how one reporter questioned if the team had any heart earlier in the season. Beamer shut down the question immediately, saying that the media couldn't see the process. The Gamecocks are playing hard right now and want to win and play for each other.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.