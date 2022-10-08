Will Levis OUT Against South Carolina

According to Jon Hale of the Lexington-Herald Leader, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is in a sweat suit and has a boot on. He was questionable coming into tonight's action, but it appears he won't even attempt to suit up.

Quarterback Kaiya Sheron will start in his place. He hasn't thrown a collegiate pass yet but will face an improved Gamecock defense. Sheron is immensely talented but has a lot of work to do tonight.

South Carolina had an opportunity to win even with Levis playing. The Gamecocks' front is solid despite not producing sacks, while Kentucky's offensive line may be the worst in the SEC.

The Gamecocks must pull off an upset to salvage their season. They lie at a crossroads, which sends them in opposite directions. Head coach Shane Beamer should have his team ready for action, but we will see.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Kentucky

Gameday: Saturday, October 8th, 2022.

Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)

Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

