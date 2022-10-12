WATCH: Shane Beamer Recaps Kentucky Win

South Carolina's social media team recently released an interview between Gamecocks broadcaster Todd Ellis and head coach Shane Beamer. The pairing spent time together after the win recapping the Kentucky game in detail, and even got quotes from quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Beamer was satisfied with the win and took fans into his mind during the game. The head man broke down how a college football coach watches games on the sideline and the adjustments they make on the fly.

The Gamecocks enter their bye week with a 4-2 record and a ranked in-conference win. The national scene is paying close attention to this team, as they may become a legitimate threat to take No. 2 in the SEC East.

South Carolina still has a lot of work before fans begin to seriously consider them on a national level. However, Saturday was a good jumping-off point, and they will continue building on it. Beamer insisted that while they played well enough to beat one of the best teams in college football, they still have a lot of room to grow before they maximize their potential.

