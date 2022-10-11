Skip to main content

Jovaughn Gwyn Named SEC Player Of The Week

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn earned a prestigious honor following a dominant performance against Kentucky.

South Carolina is racking up honors following their win over Kentucky. First, head coach Shane Beamer earned coach of the week, and now offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn is SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Gwyn is the first Gamecock to win player of the week honors this season. He has steadily improved from the beginning of the season; Gwyn was a weak link on the offensive line but is now an anchor.

 He's one of the best pass protectors on the team and has evened out his run-blocking. Running back MarShawn Lloyd found frequent success running to the right side, and Gwyn was a significant reason why.

National pundits criticized South Carolina's poor line play at the beginning of the year, and while their criticisms were valid, the public consensus hasn't caught up with their recent play.

Each member has been climbing, making offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield's job much more manageable. Satterfield has been reshaping their offensive scheme, and a solid offensive line makes that easier. Gwyn's honor reflects how dominant his performance was. Few offensive linemen win player of the week honors, and he can continue to build off this moving forwards.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_15246050
Football

Jovaughn Gwyn Named SEC Player Of The Week

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19203092
Football

Shane Beamer Discusses Reaching The Halfway Point

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19201938
Football

MarShawn Lloyd Is A Budding Star

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19203410
Football

Kickoff Time Set For South Carolina Vs. Texas A&M

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19203116
Football

Shane Beamer Honored As Coach Of The Week

By Evan Crowell
Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 2.07.35 PM
Football

WATCH: Former Gamecock Nick Muse Trolls Teammate

By Evan Crowell
IMG_8142
Football

Nick Emmanwori Named A Midseason Freshman All-American

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19203257
Football

South Carolina Gets Chance To Examine Landscape

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19203254
Football

Gamecocks Earn Clean Bill Of Health

By Evan Crowell