Shane Beamer Discusses Reaching The Halfway Point

If you asked anybody who follows college football, the SEC, or the South Carolina Gamecocks closely how they feel about the program's start, many would respond positively.

However, head coach Shane Beamer conveyed that while he wasn't delighted with where the team was at. He did emphasize that he is proud of them for fighting through some of the adverse circumstances they've faced.

"I would’ve gone into the season [saying] which one are you asking me to concede? I thought we’d be 6-0, I didn’t come in here saying we’re gonna lose two and hopefully we can beat Kentucky, but if I knew we were gonna have the injuries that we’ve had, particularly on defense, I won’t say I’d sign up for it, but to have faced some of the adversity we’ve faced from an injury situation to this point, we’ll take 4-2 but we know we got a lot to get better at, and this off week will be critical for us to get better.”

On his weekly Sunday teleconference call, he compared this year's team to last year's team at the halfway mark. Beamer made it clear that there's still room for improvement while acknowledging that the team is playing with a higher level of confidence right now.

“I do feel like we’re better in my mind than we were at this point last year. It’s exciting too because we haven’t played our best, there’s a lot of work to get done... there’s a lot for us to correct and build on from last night, but I certainly feel like we’re farther along than we were [last season]. I don’t wanna say that we were confident last year halfway through, but I do believe that there’s a great confidence that this team has right now. We’ve won three straight, and we continue to get better, and our best football is still out there.”

The team still has plenty of work left. They are delving into their SEC schedule, and things get even more complicated after Kentucky. However, the Gamecocks appear ready for the challenge and prepared for whatever college football has.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.