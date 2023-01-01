What's Next For South Carolina?

Looking back to the 2022 football season, head coach Shane Beamer and company can feel satisfied with their accomplishments. They won eight games for the first time since 2017, ended multiple SEC losing streaks, and finished the season with back-to-back top 10 wins over the Tennessee Volunteers and the Gamecocks' arch-rivals in the Clemson Tigers.

Now, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks will look to turn the page and take advantage of the on-field progress they displayed and the national publicity they created over the past calendar year.

So what are the next steps for South Carolina's football program?

Figure Out The Spring Roster

South Carolina left the early national signing day period as one of the clear winners both in the SEC conference and nationally. However, they aren't done on the recruiting trail. The first transfer portal window will remain open until January 18th, which means the Gamecocks could lose and gain players.

They also have multiple players with impending NFL decisions. Names include quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., and defensive end Jordan Burch, with numerous other seniors who could use their Covid year to come back for one final season.

Make Strides In The Weight Room

Out of the book of old clichés that exist when discussing sports, there's one that rings true regarding training: "The season is won in the offseason." While not meant to lessen the importance of in-season training, January, February, and the first half of March are a part of a crucial stretch for college football strength and conditioning programs.

Strength and conditioning coach Luke Day and his staff do an excellent job preparing the Gamecocks physically during the offseason, and young players should take a significant leap.

Let The Players Separate Themselves

Before we know it, we'll discuss observations from South Carolina's spring practices. Coaches use the spring to get players acclimatized or reacclimatized to the program's system and to see which players rise to the occasion.

South Carolina's losing multiple vital starters from 2022 means a group of veterans, and likely, a group of talented freshmen must pick up the proverbial baton left behind by the leaders who helped make the previous season so memorable.

