Shane Beamer loves South Carolina's NIL opportunities

Why Shane Beamer believes South Carolina football will thrive in NIL market

The Gamecocks coach points to being in the state capital and not competing with any pro sports.
As many challenges as South Carolina and second-year football coach Shane Beamer will continue to face in the recruiting world as the country's conference landscape keeps changing, one thing Beamer was proud to report at the SEC Media Days in Atlanta last week was his university's position in the Name, Image and Likeness community.

"I thing South Carolina is set up as well as anybody in the country, to be honest with you, from a Name, Image and Likeness standpoint," Beamer told the media. "We're in the capital city of South Carolina, we're the only show in town, we don't compete with other pro sports in our state at the high, high level. And the fan base, it's evident how powerful it is.

"You look at what our players have done. A lot of these guys that are here today -- Zacch Pickens, Jovaughn [Gwyn] -- have been able to capitalize on their Name, Image and Likeness and utilize it the right way, the way that the law was intended when it was implemented, for sure." 

Beamer also pointed out how unique opportunities are there for more than just football players.

"You look at other student-athletes at our university, like Aliyah Boston on our basketball team and what she's been able to do from a Name, Image and Likeness standpoint," Beamer raved. "So I tell recruits this all the time, and it's not recruiting speak, `when you talk about being well positioned for Name, Image and Likeness opportunities, we're having a hard time finding somebody that's in a better situation than we are.' "

