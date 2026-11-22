South Carolina trails Georgia 10-6 at the half.

It has been a defensive slugfest through two quarters for South Carolina and Georgia. The Gamecocks were able to hold the Dawgs to 180 total yards, 74 rushing yards, and 10 points. Those numbers are well below what Georgia has done on offense in the past two weeks against Missouri and Ole Miss.

Against Texas A&M and Arkansas, the Gamecocks were dominated on the lines of scrimmage entering the half. Both teams were able to put up over 100 yards on the ground and control the game. That has flipped this week against Georgia. Noah Clark has been all over the field tonight. The 6-foot-5 and 340+ true freshman has won at the point of attack and helped limit this Bulldog rushing attack. South Carolina will need him to do more of that if they want to pull off the upset tonight.

LaNorris Sellers Looks Healthy

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) throws the ball during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing last week due to injury, Sellers was made available in the final home game of the season. Question was would he be as effective? That got answered on the very first drive of the game. Sellers evaded the rush, scrambled down field, and looked like he was back to his regular self.

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In the first half, Sellers finished completing 9 of 14 passes (64 percent) for 76 yards. He also leads the team with 25 rushing yards on six carries. His favorite target so far has been wide receiver DJ Black who has been lining up against Georgia's Demello Jones. Black has gotten the better of that matchup and it should be one Kendal Briles attacks in the second half.

Close It Out

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer looks on during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Continuing to win the battle along the lines of scrimmage and win the turnover battle are the two things Shane Beamer's squad must focus on in the second half. Georgia is an efficient offense who wants to run the ball first and foremost. Force them to throw and that's where the game can be won. Georgia is 5-3 with Gunner Stockton at quarterback when Stockton is asked to throw 30 or more times.

In terms of the turnover battle, neither team has given the ball away so far. Maybe that trend continues in the second half, but what South Carolina cannot do is lose that battle. Limiting Georgia's possessions on offense should be imperative this half.

South Carolina has the environment and the team to pull off the upset tonight. We look to the second half to see if they can finish the job.