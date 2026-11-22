Follow along for live scores, updates, and more as the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs kick off from Columbia on Saturday night.

Final Injury Update:

Nov 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr (3) catches a pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting with the good news, LaNorris Sellers has officially been announced as a starter for the Gamecocks tonight. Last week Sellers was held out due to ankle injury he suffered against Texas A&M. The result of that was South Carolina's worst offensive performance of the season despite playing an Arkansas team that has struggled on defense in 2026. With Sellers back, the Gamecocks are a much more dangerous unit this weekend.

The other good news is it appears star edge rusher Dylan Stewart will play. He has been fully dressed and running drills in warmups prior to the game. There was some concern he would not play as the Gamecocks listed him as "questionable" early in the week and a "gametime decision" on Saturday. South Carolina needs Stewart to play like a star against a Georgia offensive line that has been great at keeping Gunner Stockton clean.

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Other Gamecocks held out tonight: WR Mazeo Bennett Jr., DB Judge Collier, EDGE Anthony Addison

Updates:

- Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy is down on the field.

Live Scores:

First Quarter:

- South Carolina starts with the ball on offense.

- Gamecocks move the ball well on the opening drive. 12-plays 62 yards and the Gamecocks get on the board with a field goal. Sellers running well on that drive. South Carolina leads 3-0.

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