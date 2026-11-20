South Carolina and Georgia will renew their rivalry for the first time since 2023 on Saturday night in Columbia. Will Shane Beamer's squad be up to the task against the nation's number one team? The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff gives their predictions on the upcoming matchup.

Before we dive into the score predictions, an injury update was dropped by South Carolina on Thursday night. Needless to say, the news is not good.

Injury Update:

The Thursday South Carolina availability report.



-- Nyck Harbor probable

-- Dylan's Stewart questionable

-- Mazeo Bennett, Judge Collier and Anthony Addison doubtful pic.twitter.com/pdHRXR6E5T — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) November 20, 2026

An update on Thursday night shows the Gamecocks could be without key players this weekend. After appearing as "questionable" on Wednesday night, Mazeo Bennett Jr., Anthony Addison, and Judge Collier have been downgraded to "doubtful". If those guys cannot go, that would be a big loss for South Carolina.

Getting Nyck Harbor back is a must, especially if Bennett is out for this game. If Harbor can't go the team will have to rely on Donovan Murph and DJ Black. Two good receivers, however it'll be tough without your top two wide outs on the field.

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For Georgia Drew Bobo is the only starter listed on the injury report. For the first nine games of the season, the Bulldogs had the same five on the offense line. Last week Bobo was unable to go and sophomore Cortez Smith stepped into his place. Bobo is the leader of that front, but there was not a fall off with Smith last week against Missouri. Regardless of who is playing at center, the offense won't change much. The Gamecocks will have to be stout in run defense tomorrow night.

South Carolina vs Georgia Score Predictions

Sep 17, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes under pressure from Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Alex Joyce: Georgia 34, South Carolina 14

This is just a bad matchup for the Gamecocks. Georgia has the highest scoring offense in the conference and has been on a tear since losing to Auburn back in early October. While the Bulldogs have trended upward on offense, the defense for South Carolina has been trending downward, especially in the rushing department. That is not a good thing against a Georgia team that has one of the best rushing offenses in the country, not to mention a wealth of weapons at wide receiver.

After watching this defense against Texas A&M and Arkansas each of the last two weeks, I just don't trust this is the week the Gamecocks get that turned around. That combined with possibly being without Mazeo Bennett Jr., Anthony Addison, and Judge Collier is not a recipe for success. Give me Georgia in this one.