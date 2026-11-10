How to Watch South Carolina Take on Arkansas, Odds, Predictions, and More

South Carolina goes on the road to take on Arkansas on Saturday night live from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Whether you're attending the game or watching it at home, the South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff has you covered.

For the first time since 2022, South Carolina and Arkansas will meet on the field for a SEC matchup. In that last meeting the 16th ranked Razorbacks defeated the Gamecocks 44-30. On that day then Arkansas running back (and future Gamecock) Raheim "Rocket" Sanders ran for a career high 156 yards and two touchdowns.

This time around South Carolina enters as a top 25 team on a four game winning streak looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. This is the team's final SEC road game of the year. After this is a home matchup against Georgia and a road trip to take on Clemson.

How-To-Watch

Gameday: Saturday November 14th, 2026

Saturday November 14th, 2026 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio: Gamecocks Sports Network - Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, and Chet Tucker on the call

Weather Report:

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks cheerleader perform a cheer during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Gamecocks and Razorbacks will kickoff on a chilly evening in Arkansas. As of Tuesday afternoon the weather is expected to be in the 40s, with a chance to drop into the high 30s throughout the evening. No rain is projected to fall at this time.

Predictions:

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Isaiah Augustave (4) is brought down by Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Adonyss Currie (20) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina will rush for 200+ yards this weekend. The Razorbacks have one of the worst rushing defenses in the SEC and a bottom half rushing defense in the country. This team has given up over 180 yards on the ground in back to back weeks.

Last week South Carolina won the game against Texas A&M, but they got beat up in the trenches. The defense did bend, but it never broke and the Gamecocks pulled away late. This week they have the opportunity to take their frustrations out on a front seven that is ripe for the picking.

South Carolina vs Arkansas Odds:

The Gamecocks are 7.5-point favorites on the road this week against the Razorbacks, all odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total points in this matchup is set at 51.5. These odds almost mirror exactly what we saw against Texas A&M last week.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.