South Carolina at Arkansas: Will the Gamecocks Keep Their College Football Playoff Hopes Alive?

For the first time since 2022 and just the third time in the last ten years, South Carolina and Arkansas will meet on the field. The (6-3) Gamecocks are looking to extend their winning streak to five games, while the (3-6) Razorbacks are fighting for bowl eligibility. Who comes out victorious on Saturday night? The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff gives their thoughts.

The last meeting between these two teams was Saturday Sep 17, 2022. That day the Razorbacks won behind the strong running of tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, someone Gamecock fans got to know very well just two years later.

Injury Report:

All eyes will be on LaNorris Sellers as he injured his ankle in a win over Texas A&M this past weekend. He was listed as questionable on the team's injury report on Wednesday, but signs point to him being available to play this weekend. We will have to wait and see how much the ankle limits him on Sunday.

South Carolina:

Out:

- WR Jayden Sellers

- RB Matt Fuller

- EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah

- OL Josiah Thompson

- OL Dayne Arnett

- OL Seth Smith

Questionable:

- WR Nitro Tuggle

- WR Nyck Harbor

- DB J'Zavien Currence

- QB LaNorris Sellers

Arkansas:

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Out:

- DB Braydon Lee

- TE Maddox Lassiter

Probable:

- DL Quincy Rhodes Jr.

Who Wins?

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jaheim Bell (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-30. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Alex Joyce: South Carolina 31, Arkansas 17

This is a game of two teams heading in opposite directions to end the year. On one side, South Carolina is on a tear. Winners of four straight games, a quarterback who looks like a Heisman contender, College Football Playoff hopeful, and a defense that is beginning to click. On the other side is Arkansas who is fighting to get bowl eligible and in need of three straight wins over the Gamecocks, Texas, and LSU. The Gamecocks should be able to make a statement in Fayetteville on the back of a strong rushing attack.

In back to back losses, Arkansas has given up a minimum of 182 rushing yards. In their six losses on the year, they have given up 197.5 rushing yards per game. Now a South Carolina team comes into town with the third best rushing attack in the SEC averaging just over 205 rushing yards per game. You may have heard it said, "styles make fights." In that case, this is a bad stylistic matchup for the Razorbacks on Saturday night.

Give me South Carolina to win by double digits on the road and to put up over 200 yards rushing on the night.