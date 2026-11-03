South Carolina vs Texas A&M: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More
South Carolina and Texas A&M have met every season since 2014 with the Aggies holding a 10-2 record during that span. Now scheduled for the 13th ever meeting between the two schools, we've got you covered on how to watch Saturday's matchup and more.
How-To-Watch
- Gameday: Saturday November 7th, 2026
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- TV Broadcasting Team: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (color analyst), and Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter)
- Radio: Gamecocks Sports Network - Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, and Chet Tucker on the call
Weather Report:
If you're attending the game or looking to tailgate, it is setting up to be a beautiful fall afternoon. According to the Weather Channel, Saturday appears to be a mostly sunny day with highs of 74 degrees and lows of 50 degrees.
South Carolina vs Texas A&M Odds:
The Gamecocks are 7.5-point favorites over the Aggies, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for this matchup is set at 50.5-points.
Predictions:
While saving my score predictions for Thursday afternoon, I do expect South Carolina to win this game. This year has that 2024 vibe where the team seemed dead in the water just to rattle off an impressive winning streak to close it out. The team should finish 3-1 at worst in this final four game stretch that includes Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia, and Clemson.
LaNorris Sellers will have another big day on the ground against this defense. The Aggies have performed well against the pass, as shown by their top five ranking in the conference, but where teams have been able move the ball is on the ground. Mike Elko and Lyle Hemphill's defense has given up over 130 yards on the ground per game this season.
It appears starting running back Matt Fuller has suffered a season ending injury in Saturday's win over Oklahoma, per head coach Shane Beamer. Beamer is expected to meet with the media this afternoon, so we will know more on that front at 1:00 pm (ET). Despite that Sellers and seemingly new starting running back Jabree Coleman should be able to handle the rushing duties this weekend.
After seeing Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed's numbers on the road and the momentum the Gamecocks have right now, I am leaning towards them winning this game by double digits.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI