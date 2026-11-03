South Carolina vs Texas A&M: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More

South Carolina and Texas A&M have met every season since 2014 with the Aggies holding a 10-2 record during that span. Now scheduled for the 13th ever meeting between the two schools, we've got you covered on how to watch Saturday's matchup and more.

How-To-Watch

Gameday: Saturday November 7th, 2026

Saturday November 7th, 2026 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN TV Broadcasting Team : Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (color analyst), and Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter)

: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (color analyst), and Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter) Radio: Gamecocks Sports Network - Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, and Chet Tucker on the call

Weather Report:

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks take the field during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're attending the game or looking to tailgate, it is setting up to be a beautiful fall afternoon. According to the Weather Channel, Saturday appears to be a mostly sunny day with highs of 74 degrees and lows of 50 degrees.

South Carolina vs Texas A&M Odds:

The Gamecocks are 7.5-point favorites over the Aggies, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for this matchup is set at 50.5-points.

Predictions:

South Carolina Gamecocks running back Jabree Coleman (21) runs past Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. South Carolina won 42-25. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While saving my score predictions for Thursday afternoon, I do expect South Carolina to win this game. This year has that 2024 vibe where the team seemed dead in the water just to rattle off an impressive winning streak to close it out. The team should finish 3-1 at worst in this final four game stretch that includes Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia, and Clemson.

LaNorris Sellers will have another big day on the ground against this defense. The Aggies have performed well against the pass, as shown by their top five ranking in the conference, but where teams have been able move the ball is on the ground. Mike Elko and Lyle Hemphill's defense has given up over 130 yards on the ground per game this season.

It appears starting running back Matt Fuller has suffered a season ending injury in Saturday's win over Oklahoma, per head coach Shane Beamer. Beamer is expected to meet with the media this afternoon, so we will know more on that front at 1:00 pm (ET). Despite that Sellers and seemingly new starting running back Jabree Coleman should be able to handle the rushing duties this weekend.

After seeing Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed's numbers on the road and the momentum the Gamecocks have right now, I am leaning towards them winning this game by double digits.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.