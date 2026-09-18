South Carolina vs Mississippi State: Will the Gamecocks Break Their Five Game SEC Losing Streak?

Mississippi State strolls into Williams-Brice Stadium as a trendy upset pick over Shane Beamer's Gamecocks. In the midst of an in conference losing streak that dates back to last season, will South Carolina get back on track versus the Bulldogs? Alex Joyce and Joey Walraven of the South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff give their takes on this weekends showdown.

The last SEC win for Beamer and his squad came almost exactly one year ago in a 35-13 win over the Kentucky Wildcats. After the loss to Clemson to end the season, the team now has a losing streak to Power FOur teams that stands at 6 six games. This week against the Bulldogs is a bigger game than originally thought before the season started. A win and the Gamecocks are riding high. A loss and the schedule only gets tougher from here.

South Carolina Gamecocks on SI Staff Predicitions

Alex Joyce: South Carolina 34, Mississippi State 30

Both Mississippi State and South Carolina are taking a step up in competition this weekend looking to prove themselves. The Bulldogs come in with an electric quarterback in Kamario Taylor and an offense that is humming. Containing Taylor is the Gamecocks best path to victory, but that is easier said than done. He can make any throw in the book and be dangerous as a runner. Clayton White's defense will have to be stout in the front seven so the back end can focus on taking away explosives downfield.

On the opposite side, South Carolina counters with a star of their own at quarterback and a new offensive system that has shown flashes of its potential. There are ways Kendal Briles can take advantage of this 3-3-5 defense from Zach Arnett. However, when throws are there to be had, Sellers has to hit them and the receivers cannot struggle with drops. When the layups are there, make them.

Sep 12, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Towson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one should be exciting. Mississippi State already has experience going on the road from last week's win over Minnesota, but this is a very different environment Jeff Lebby's team is walking into. With the help of a raucous Gamecock crowd and an offensive ready to strike, I'm taking South Carolina to pull this one out and end what has been a tough losing streak in the SEC.

Joey Walraven: South Carolina 42, Mississippi State 31

There's no doubt the star headline of this matchup is at the quarterback position between LaNorris Sellers and Kamario Taylor. Both have similar playing styles and can take over games while dazzling fans and onlookers alike. The success of each team likely runs through these positions.

While the quarterbacks may be the highlight of the game, the transformation of the Gamecocks' rushing attack could be the difference maker in this match up. The Gamecocks currently rank third nationally in rushing at a staggering 341 yards per game. Their ability to impose their will could one ends up allowing the Gamecocks to put the Gamecocks away late in the game.

Sep 12, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) rushes for a 55-yard touchdown against the Towson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Gamecocks' number one recipe for success defensively is getting Kamario Taylor off his rhythm and keeping him uncomfortable. Taylor has shown the ability to make jaw-dropping throws as well as making plays with his feet. The likely return of Dylan Stewart will be the piece the Gamecocks need to challenge Taylor, as this Bulldog offense has not faced a player of his caliber this season.

The run game of return of Stewart will be two factors that will ultimately leave the Gamecocks as the victors, moving to 3-0 and snapping their SEC losing streak.