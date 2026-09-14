The South Carolina Gamecocks Have a Premier QB Duel Set With Kamario Taylor

After two dominant weeks, the South Carolina Gamecocks are 2-0 and preparing to enter SEC play. After 2025 provided a poor offense in Columbia, this season has been the complete opposite and has the Gamecocks and its fans excited for the season.

The Gamecocks will begin their SEC competition against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are also 2-0, with both wins coming in dominant fashion. The leader of their offensive explosion is sophomore quarterback, Kamario Taylor, who has dazzled analysts and fans alike in both his appearances this season. Taylor’s impressive play has set the stage this weekend for a dual with LaNorris Sellers that has the potential to be the most exciting of the season.

How Good Has Kamario Taylor Been?

With his limited snaps in 2025, Kamario Taylor provided enough tape to have fans excited about his impact as a full-time starter in 2026. To say the least, the Macon, MS native has delivered in a huge way. Through two weeks, Taylor is the SEC’s leading passer with 584 yards. In addition to his yardage, Taylor also has seven touchdowns, a 67% completion percentage, and has not thrown one interception. The Bulldogs’ signal caller is also the 10th leading rusher in the SEC to accompany his league-leading air production.

Similar to LaNorris Sellers, Taylor blends an unprecedented frame at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds (Sellers is 6-foot-3, 238 pounds), a rocket arm, and elite speed. In addition to his impressive numbers, Taylor has made throws that seem impossible to make accurately, but ultimately land in his receivers’ hands in stride.

Watching Kamario Taylor throw at Manning Passing Academy was an event. He’s just different! This throw is stupid.

pic.twitter.com/wvVgo4hFCx — Todd McShay (@McShay13) September 6, 2026

What Sellers vs. Taylor Could Entail

While Taylor has been brilliant in 2026, LaNorris Sellers has appeared to find his footing and move his offense has taken shape, as the Gamecocks currently boast the fifth highest offensive yardage total in the country. With the addition of new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, the Gamecocks have an offense that is better equipped for their skillsets and has led to tremendous success.

LANORRIS SELLERS OFF TO THE RACES



59 YARD TOUCHDOWNpic.twitter.com/MeqYMq82oy — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) September 13, 2026

The blueprint of Sellers and Taylor is almost a copy and paste, with both players having nearly identical styles of play and frames. Both field generals are walking highlight reels that if not else, will certainly leave the game with highlights that will undoubtedly make their rounds on social media.

It’s been quite a while since the Gamecocks have come into a game with the potential to be a part of an offensive showcase that captures the country. It’s not hyperbolic to say this duel between Kamario Taylor and LaNorris Sellers could be the most exciting in college football this year.

The Gamecocks will host the Bulldogs this weekend at 4:15 ET on SEC Network.