How to Watch the South Carolina Gamecocks Take on Alabama on Saturday
Just days away from kickoff in Columbia, South Carolina, as the Gamecocks look to get back to .500 on the year with fourth ranked Alabama coming in. However you are planning to tune into the game, we've got you covered right here on South Carolina Gameoccks on SI. Here's everything you need to know on how to tune in - plus what to know about the game before Saturday.
This was a thrilling, down to the wire game last year that saw the Tide come out on top 27-25 at home. During the preseason, this was a game that looked winnable for the Gamecocks, but that has all since changed. Alabama comes in looking like one of the best teams in the country sitting at 6-1. South Carolina, meanwhile, is 3-4 and trying to get the season back on track.
Tickets are still available for those attending. But for those looking to tune in around the country, we've got you covered below.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Alabama:
- Gameday: Saturday, October 1825th, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- SEC Network Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (color), and Katie George (sideline reporter)
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
Weather Report:
It appears fans attending the game are in for a great weather game. According to The Weather Channel, it looks like partly cloudy skies with temperatures at a high of 69 degrees and a low of 45 degrees.
The injury report for both squads is released on Wednesday, but South Carolina head coach gave a little insight as to who may be on the list. Right tackle Cason Henry has been out since the Missouri game. On Tuesday Beamer provided an update and downgraded Henry's status to likely out for the year.
"Should all be good," Beamer said. "I think everybody will be back and healthy this week except Cason Henry, he'll be out. Don't think he'll return this season. Everybody else was back out there and practicing today."
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: