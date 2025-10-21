South Carolina's Shane Beamer Talks About His Team During Alabama Week
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer steps to the podium for his weekly press conference as the team prepares for a heavyweight SEC clash against a top-five Alabama Crimson Tide squad. Beamer talked about his team's health and if more changes are coming this week.
Starting off with the injuries, South Carolina has been a banged up football team especially on offense. Beamer was asked about the overall health of his team and provided a promising update.
"Should all be good," Beamer said. "I think everybody will be back and healthy this week except Cason Henry, he'll be out. Don't think he'll return this season. Everybody else was back out there and practicing today."
This is obviously huge news if it means guard Markee Anderson and center Nolan Hay will be able to play against Alabama. Hay, the team's starter at center, went down during the Missouri game and has not seen game action since. Anderson went down in the Kentucky game. With an offensive line that is struggling, getting back two starting caliber players could help turn things around.
The offense has not lived up to the expectations put on it during the offseason. Beamer recognizes these issues and is focused on turning things around.
"I'm not happy with where we are right now. I'm going to get it fixed because we've got great young men in this program. As the leader and head coach of this program, I realize that I am letting a lot of people down right now with the way that we're playing. Our players that I feel like I'm letting down, our coaches, our player's families, our coach's families, the student body, the 80,000 people that pack Williams-Brice Stadium every Saturday, the state of South Carolina. There's a lot of people that live and die with Gamecock football on Saturday's and I get it they're not happy and neither am I. We're going to get it fixed," Beamer said.
After the LSU game, Beamer made a change on his staff bringing in Shawn Elliott to coach the offensive line. With another less than stellar offensive performance on Saturday against Oklahoma, it was asked if any more changes were on the horizon.
"If I felt like more changes on offense were warranted right now and that was best for us, I would certainly do it," Beamer said. " I don't right now. I see what we're trying to do. I see how it's being coached. Your always evaluating."
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: