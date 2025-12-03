South Carolina Football Recruiting: Four-Star OT Zyon Guiles Signs With the Gamecocks

South Carolina adds some beef to its offensive line group by landing the signature of 2026 four-star offensive tackle Zyon Guiles on Wednesday. Guiles is the latest offensive linemen to sign with the Gamecocks during the Early National Signing Day process.

The 6-foot-4.5 and 290 pound tackle out of Hemingway, South Carolina, provides a major boost to an offensive line room that needs one. he first committed to Shane Beamer and company back in March of 2025 and has held to that recruitment ever since. Guiles now signs with a class that includes five-star guard Darius Gray and three-star guard Anthony Baxter.

Offensive line boost incoming

2025 was not the best showing for an offensive line unit that performed well the season prior. Injuries played a large part in the step back in play, but it was clear that room in particular needed to get better. This is why Beamer and offensive line coach Shawn Elliott made it a priority to land talent out of the high school ranks.

Guiles is a four-star prospect, the 177th-best player in the country, a top ten tackle in the class and the fourth-best player in the state of South Carolina. South Carolina was the first SEC school to extend and offer and was one of the first power four programs to do so right behind Clemson.

Star left tackle Josiah Thompson is set to return for another season in Columbia and could play himself into first round consideration for the 2027 NFL Draft. Across from him is veteran right tackle Cason Henry, who has another year of eligibility, but has struggled with injuries in his career. Guiles may have to wait his turn before stepping onto the field, but he can use that time to grow in a SEC strength and conditioning program and learn behind two good tackles so that he's ready when his number is called.

Sitting at the 21st spot in 247Sports's Team Recruiting Rankings, the Gamecocks have 14 commits in the 2026 class, many of which expect to sign during the Early National Signing Day period. Stay tuned here at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for all up-to-date information on South Carolina recruiting.

