Indiana Fever Select South Carolina Guard Raven Johnson in the First Round of the 2026 WNBA Draft

South Carolina guard and the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Raven Johnson, has found a home in the WNBA as the Indiana Fever select her with the tenth pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Johnson had quite the career in the garnet and black. She was a member of the 2025 All-SEC Defensive team, helped the Gamecocks become just the third program in history of AP Poll to hold No. 1 spot every week in back-to-back seasons, and was a part of a team that went undefeated in route to a national title (2023-2024).

In 2025-2026, Johnson was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and helped lead her team to another national title appearance. In the NCAA Tournament run, she was named the Sacramento 4 Regional Most Outstanding Player (MOP) ahead of the team's final four appearance.

Indiana Bound

Johnson joins a backcourt with Caitlyn Clark and could be the defensive spark to Clark's offensive flash next season.