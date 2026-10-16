One Thought on Every Offensive Position Group for the Gamecocks

South Carolina's offense has been up and down this season, however back to back games of great performances show a trend of what this team can consistently do on that side of the ball.

While the team is 3-3 on the year, South Caorlina's offense has looked good to great in arguably all but one of those games. Against Kent State, Towson, Mississippi State, Kentucky, and Florida, the Gamecocks showed that can be a dangerous team on that side of the ball. With two great performances in a row against Kentucky and Florida, what should we expect moving forward?

Quarterbacks: Can Sellers Continue This Level of Play?

In the last two weeks, LaNorris Sellers has completed 43 of his 71 passes (60 percent) for 505 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also added 167 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He is the engine that makes this offense go. If he's on, the Gamecocks will be in every game down the stretch. If he's not, they'll have to rely on the defense to keep it close. Regardless, these last two weeks are an encouraging sign.

Running backs: Can Matt Fuller Eclipse the 1,000 Yard Mark?

Oct 10, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) rushes with the ball while Florida Gators jack Jayden Woods (0) tackles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I already like what I see more out of this rushing attack through six games than I did all of last season. Matt Fuller is performing well in his first season as the Gamecocks starter, He has 485 yards on 81 carries and five touchdowns. He is the leader in that room and, barring injury, will get most of the carries going forward. We will have to wait and see if he can join the 1,000 yard club, but if he is able to have a second half like that, it will only open this offense up more going forward.

Wide Receivers: Who Will Lead the Room Come Season's End?

Right now it's a two horse race between Nyck Harbor and Mazeo Bennett Jr to see who ends up being the leader in the room come season's end. Bennett Jr. leads the team in receptions with 25, while Harbor leads the team in yards with 278. As things stand today, South Carolina doesn't have a true go to guy. Sellers has done a great job of spreading the ball around. But when the team has to score, who that go to guy is remains to be seen.

Tight Ends: Can You Help Create Explosives in the Run Game?

The Gamecocks are missing the passing threat they had in the room a couple seasons ago with Joshua Simon. This group doesn't have a premier pass catcher, but it is filled withplayers who can create opportunities for the tailabacks. If the tight ends are able to help create holes, the running game can be even more explosive, especially with a runner like LaNorris Sellers in the backfield.

Offensive Line: Will Health Be an Issue?

This is already a much more improved unit from a season ago. My only question for this group is if they are able to stay healthy. The Gamecocks can maybe deal with an injury or two, but it can't have multiple players go down. Keeping this group together is paramount for the offense's success for the rest of the year.