EA Sports College Football 25 Rankings Update: South Carolina Gamecocks
EA Sports College Football 25 recently released an update to player rankings, bringing significant changes to several South Carolina Gamecocks players. Here’s a comprehensive look at the latest updates, including increases, decreases, and position changes.
Ranking Increases
- FS Nick Emmanwori: 89 (+2)
- HB Raheim Sanders: 89 (+1)
- LE Dylan Stewart: 87 (+9)
- RE Kyle Kennard: 87 (+3)
- DT Tonka Hemingway: 86 (+1)
- CB O'Donnell Fortune: 85 (+4)
- HB Oscar Adaway III: 80 (+3)
- WR Mazeo Bennett: 80 (+16)
- LT Josiah Thompson: 79 (+4)
- DT DeAndre Jules: 78 (+3)
- CB Judge Collier: 78 (+1)
- WR Vandrevius Jacobs: 78 (+7)
- LE Jatius Geer: 77 (+3)
- LE Bryan Thomas Jr.: 77 (+2)
- RT Cason Henry: 77 (+2)
- DT Monkell Goodwine: 76 (+1)
- RE Gilber Edmond: 75 (+3)
- RE Desmond Umeozulu: 75 (+2)
- RT Jatavius Shivers: 74 (+5)
- MLB Andrew Colasurdo: 67 (+10)
Ranking Decreases
- WR Nyck Harbor: 78 (-4)
- WR Gage Larvadain: 78 (-2)
- WR Dalevon Campbell: 78 (-1)
- RG Torricelli Simpkins III: 80 (-1)
Position Changes
- Offensive Line: Josiah Thompson: RT to LT, Torricelli Simpkins III: C to RG
- Defensive Line: Dylan Stewart: RE to LE. Kyle Kennard: LOLB to RE. Desmond Umeozulu: LOLB to RE. Tonka Hemingway: RE to DT DeAndre Jules: LE to DT Monkell Goodwine: RE to DT Bryan Thomas Jr.: LOLB to LE
- Linebackers: Jaron Willis: ROLB to LOLB. Bam Martin-Scott: ROLB to MLB. Debo Williams: MLB to ROLB. Mohamed Kaba: MLB to ROLB
- Secondary: Nick Emmanwori: SS to FS. Gerald Kilgore: SS to FS. David Bucey: SS to FS. DQ Smith: FS to SS. Peyton Williams: FS to SS
Analysis
The update from EA Sports College Football 25 made significant strides in aligning the in-game Gamecocks roster with their real-life counterparts. Players didn’t have to undergo unnecessary position changes to make the depth chart fit the real-life roster, providing a more authentic representation of the team.
The adjustments to positions like Tonka Hemingway moving from RE to DT and Nick Emmanwori shifting from SS to FS reflect the defensive scheme South Carolina runs, enhancing the realism for fans and gamers alike.
However, one notable oversight remains in the wide receiver room: Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (AHB), who transferred back to Louisville, is still listed on the Gamecocks roster in-game with an 80 overall rating. He is also incorrectly wearing the No. 1 jersey, which now belongs to Robby Ashford, a QB transfer from Oregon and Auburn. This might seem like a small detail, but it matters to Gamecock fans who follow the team closely.
Additionally, Ashford did not receive an update despite being the highest-rated QB by PFF after last weekend’s performance. The game inaccurately shows Ashford with one year of eligibility left, but he actually has two remaining and is expected to stay with the Gamecocks for both seasons.
These are small discrepancies, but they highlight the importance of accuracy in a game that strives to authentically represent college football rosters. Gamecock fans will be hoping for a fix in the next update.
