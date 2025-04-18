South Carolina Alum Wesley Bryan Suspended by PGA Tour After Participating in LIV Golf Event
Former University of South Carolina golfer Wesley Bryan has been suspended by the PGA Tour after participating in a LIV Golf-backed event known as The Duels: Miami. Bryan, a former PGA Tour winner, played alongside his brother George Bryan at South Carolina, and the two have since become well-known figures in the golf world through their content on YouTube.
The Bryan brothers co-run the popular Bryan Bros Golf YouTube channel, where they post trick shots, practice rounds, and collaborations with pro golfers and celebrities. They’ve grown into influential voices in the sport, recently signing a promotional deal with Takomo Golf to help launch a new line of irons.
But this weekend, Wesley Bryan made headlines for a different reason. About two weeks ago, he participated in The Duels, a nine-hole scramble event hosted at LIV Golf’s Doral site. The event featured six LIV golfers and six YouTube creators and was streamed on Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel. The winning team? George Bryan and LIV veteran Sergio Garcia, who claimed victory on the first playoff hole.
According to a report from Monday Q, all creators involved were warned through a third party that disciplinary action from the PGA Tour was possible. Ultimately, only Wesley Bryan was suspended—reportedly the day after the video aired.
Despite the suspension, Bryan said he doesn’t regret his decision.
“That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf,” Bryan told Monday Q. “We are going to continue to support Grant and grow the game through YouTube.”
He also expressed gratitude for his journey on the PGA Tour:
“For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing,” he said. “I'm extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don't want this to be the end of my professional golf career.”
Bryan no longer holds full PGA Tour status but has still managed to play in three events this season, most recently in March. He tied for 25th at the Farmers Insurance Open in January but missed the cut in his last two starts. He currently ranks 169th in the FedExCup standings with 31 points and has earned $75,068 in official earnings in 2025.
This past weekend, he was in the Dominican Republic for the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth last year. He did not compete this time around. The event falls on the same weekend as the RBC Heritage, the tournament Bryan famously won in 2017 in his home state of South Carolina.
Since turning pro in 2012 and earning his PGA Tour card in 2017, Bryan has made 68 cuts in 134 career starts, including five top-five finishes, nine top-10s, and more than $5.2 million in total earnings.
