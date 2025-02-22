South Carolina Softball’s Resurgence Under Ashley Chastain Woodard
For years, South Carolina softball struggled to find consistency, but a new era has arrived in Columbia. Ashley Chastain Woodard, a former Gamecock player and graduate assistant, was named the program’s 11th head coach on June 11, 2024—and in just a short time, she’s already made an undeniable impact.
Woodard came to South Carolina after a successful five-year stint as head coach at Charlotte, where she compiled a 154-96 overall record and led the 49ers to two NCAA postseason berths. Her teams consistently competed at a high level, securing Quad 1 wins over programs like Florida State, Georgia, and Virginia Tech. Now, she’s bringing that winning culture to her alma mater.
A Perfect Start to 2024
Since taking over, Woodard has completely revitalized the Gamecocks, who are off to a 12-0 start and currently ranked No. 21 in the nation. South Carolina has already taken down quality opponents such as North Carolina, Virginia, Providence, and East Carolina, proving that this team is ready to compete on a national level.
Key Players Fueling the Success
South Carolina’s early dominance has been powered by several standout performers:
- Quincee Lilio (INF) – Batting .576 with a 1.496 OPS, leading the team in hits (19) and runs scored (12).
- Natalie Heath (UTIL) – Hitting .538 with a 1.496 OPS, providing consistent offensive firepower.
- Emma Sellers (SS) – A steady presence in the lineup, batting .400 with a .971 OPS.
- Abigail Knight (OF) – A key contributor, batting .394 with 10 runs scored.
- Lexi Winters (C/OF) – Batting .367 with a 1.253 OPS and 11 runs batted in.
- Ella Chancey (3B) – A dynamic bat in the lineup, hitting .357 with a 1.132 OPS.
On the pitching side, Sam Gress has also made an impact, showcasing dominance in the circle while providing offensive production as well.
What’s Next for the Gamecocks?
South Carolina looks to keep its perfect record intact today as they take on Boston University at 1 PM. With Woodard at the helm, the Gamecocks have quickly emerged as a force to be reckoned with in college softball. If this early success is any indication, South Carolina could be primed for a deep postseason run.
With momentum on their side and a newfound winning mentality, the Gamecocks have officially turned the page on their past struggles. The Ashley Chastain Woodard era is off to a historic start, and South Carolina fans have plenty to be excited about moving forward.
