Recapping South Carolina's Season Defining Win Over Florida

It's amazing how quickly things can change in this sport from week to week. What was once a dark cloud over the South Carolina program, now seemingly has rays of sunshine shining through after a big road win this week

Coming into the game, South Carolina was left for dead with many in the media, including myself, taking the Gators to win this past Saturday. Clearly no one on the staff nor the players cared too much about that as they went into hostile territory and came away with a season defining win.

This was the first time all season, and dating back to the first half of last year's Texas A&M's, that the Gamecocks played complementary football in a win. The offense and defense dominated this game from start to finish.

Scoring Recap

After three straight combined punts to open the game from both offenses, Florida opened the scoring with a quick 50 second three play 63-yard drive, which included a 59-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Philo to Bailey Stockton. It was the explosiveness we've seen from this Gators offense through the first four weeks of the season, however it was short lived.

Florida would go on to take a 10-7 lead with 8:50 to go in the second quarter and it would be the last lead the Gators had all afternoon. Following that field goal, South Carolina would go on to score on their next four possessions which included three touchdowns and one field goal. The Gamecocks would outscore Florida 31-9 the rest of the way.

Defensive Recap

When you factor in level of opponent, this is the best the South Carolina defense has looked by far this season. For an offense that was scoring 46.2 points per game and averaging 482.8 yards per game entering the weekend, the Gators were held to 19 points and 267 yards of offense, their second lowest totals in both categories all season.

Here is Florida's drive chart since leading the game 10-7 in the second quarter: interception, missed field goal, punt, fumble, downs, interception, touchdown. South Carolina won the turnover battle 3-0 in this game, but that may not be the most impressive stat of the day.

Aaron Philo throws an interception! South Carolina takes over!💥 pic.twitter.com/j5rzyZFXi2 — J💥S Sports (@JordanOnSports1) October 10, 2026

With an offense that features Jadan Baugh as its lead tailback, Florida was averaging 216.4 yards per game on the ground. It was one of the best rushing units in the conference. South Carolina held them to their second lowest rushing total of the season (120) and held Baugh to 59 yards rushing.

Offensive Recap

Simple. LaNorris Sellers is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC these last two weeks. He finished the day with five total touchdowns completing 65 percent of his passes for 279 yards with no turnovers. If he can continue his high level of play from the last two weeks, this offense can reach its full potential.

This was a defining win of 2026 and may propel the Gamecocks to go on a run following the bye week. What's next is a meeting with Tennessee on Oct. 24 followed by games against Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia, and Clemson. If they play like this the rest of the way, this season can be turned around quickly.