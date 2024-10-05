Breaking: Four-Star WR Malik Clark Commits to South Carolina
In a major recruitment victory, the South Carolina Gamecocks have landed one of the top players in the state, four-star wide receiver Malik Clark from Rock Hill, SC. Clark chose South Carolina over offers from prestigious programs such as Florida State, Colorado, North Carolina, and Arkansas, solidifying his status as a key addition to the Gamecocks' 2025 recruiting class.
About Malik Clark
Malik Clark is not only an exceptional football talent but also an accomplished track athlete. As a junior, he placed third in the 100-meter dash at the South Carolina 5A state meet with an impressive time of 10.62 seconds. He also secured the 5A Upper State title in the 100 meters, clocking in at 10.55 seconds, and qualified for states in the 200 meters. His wind-aided 200-meter times of 21.52 and 21.63 seconds, along with a wind-legal time of 21.79 seconds, further showcase his speed and athleticism. In his sophomore year, he finished fifth in the 100-meter finals with a time of 10.90 seconds and seventh in the 200-meter championship at 22.00 seconds. As a freshman, he posted impressive best times of 11.13 seconds in the 100 meters and 22.36 seconds in the 200 meters.
On the football field, Clark had a standout junior season, catching 46 passes for 800 yards and nine touchdowns while helping lead Rock Hill to the first round of the playoffs. He also contributed on defense, taking some snaps at cornerback. His performance earned him recognition as an All-Herald second-team selection.
The Gamecocks' 2025 WR Class
Malik Clark joins a talented group of wide receivers in South Carolina’s 2025 recruiting class. The Gamecocks have also secured commitments from:
- Four-Star WR Jordon Gidron (Ridge View, Columbia, SC)
- Four-Star WR Brian Rowe
- Four-Star WR Lex Cyrus
- Three-Star WR Jayden Sellers
Additionally, the Gamecocks are pursuing another high-profile wide receiver, four-star Donovan Murph, who recently moved from the 2026 to the 2025 class. Clark’s commitment, alongside Gidron’s recent decision to switch to 2025 as well, bolsters the Gamecocks’ offensive prospects for the upcoming years.
With Malik Clark on board, South Carolina continues to enhance its recruiting efforts, aiming to build a formidable team that can compete at the highest level in college football.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!