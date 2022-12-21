Connor Cox Signs Letter Of Intent

The Gamecocks are attempting to create a new offense predicated on space and yards after the catch.

You need athletic tight ends to do that. Everyone knows South Carolina is seriously pursuing tight ends Nyckoles Harbor and Michael Smith, two athletic specimens with traits.

However, many forget about commit Connor Cox. He put pen to paper on Wednesday and should be an excellent complementary piece from various looks across several formations.

Prospect: Connor Cox

Projected Position: Tight End

Vitals: 6-6 and 220 lbs.

School: The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Florida)

Frame: Long arms with a capable SEC frame. Cox could stand to add some weight in college, but his current size offers positional versatility out of the slot and in-line. Could add somewhere between 10-15 pounds in college.

Athleticism: A capable athlete in space who thrives over the middle of the field. Cox can push defenses vertically and is big enough to power through defenders when he gets the ball in space.

Instincts: Cox is excellent over the middle of the field. He has sound spatial awareness and knows the optimum time to attack the ball at the catch point.

Polish: A relatively refined game for a lighter tight end. Weight management will be a topic of conversation in college, which should affect his athleticism and ball skills.

Bottom Line: Cox should be an excellent complementary tight end. If South Carolina can land one of the other elite prospects they are after, Cox can operate untethered at the line of scrimmage and eat yardage over the middle.

