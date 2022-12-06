Recent Developments Make Nyckoles Harbor That Much More Important

*Thumbnail courtesy of @BaileySpore on Twitter. Check out his profile for more work!*

The Gamecocks are dealing with two losses in their tight end room. Tight end Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner both announced that they would be headed elsewhere in the 2023 season.

Tight end Nate Adkins will also be out of eligibility after their bowl game. Therefore, the Gamecocks won't have any returning tight ends with significant experience. Reports indicate they will be after a transfer tight end, but the recent developments cast a light on the high school ranks.

Carolina's top priority has been known for quite some time. Tight end Nyckoles Harbor could play either way in college, but he's actively losing weight, which makes it seem like he intends to catch passes in college.

He's incredibly talented and would likely be better than any other tight end they would find in the portal. Harbor is an Olympic-level track runner who can track the ball like an outside receiver.

South Carolina is searching for a new offensive coordinator after Marcus Satterfield left for Nebraska. Harbor would make their job a lot easier, as you could scheme in five to ten touches per game with an assurance that things would go well.

He seems to be a lock for early playing time if he chooses the garnet and black. Head coach Shane Beamer has let him know he is their No. 1 target, which must go a long way in Harbor's mind.

While Carolina isn't desperate to find an immediate solution, they need a tight end next year. Bringing Harbor in could allow them to look in-house for the second man in that room; otherwise, things get much more pressing.

