Skip to main content

Recent Developments Make Nyckoles Harbor That Much More Important

South Carolina lost two tight ends to the transfer portal on Monday. While it will be challenging to deal with those losses, they must turn to their top tight end target, Nyckoles Harbor.

*Thumbnail courtesy of @BaileySpore on Twitter. Check out his profile for more work!*

The Gamecocks are dealing with two losses in their tight end room. Tight end Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner both announced that they would be headed elsewhere in the 2023 season.

Tight end Nate Adkins will also be out of eligibility after their bowl game. Therefore, the Gamecocks won't have any returning tight ends with significant experience. Reports indicate they will be after a transfer tight end, but the recent developments cast a light on the high school ranks.

Carolina's top priority has been known for quite some time. Tight end Nyckoles Harbor could play either way in college, but he's actively losing weight, which makes it seem like he intends to catch passes in college.

He's incredibly talented and would likely be better than any other tight end they would find in the portal. Harbor is an Olympic-level track runner who can track the ball like an outside receiver.

South Carolina is searching for a new offensive coordinator after Marcus Satterfield left for Nebraska. Harbor would make their job a lot easier, as you could scheme in five to ten touches per game with an assurance that things would go well.

He seems to be a lock for early playing time if he chooses the garnet and black. Head coach Shane Beamer has let him know he is their No. 1 target, which must go a long way in Harbor's mind.

While Carolina isn't desperate to find an immediate solution, they need a tight end next year. Bringing Harbor in could allow them to look in-house for the second man in that room; otherwise, things get much more pressing. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

IMG_0124
Football

Recent Developments Make Nyckoles Harbor That Much More Important

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19281689
Football

CJ Dippre Set To Visit South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19469081
Football

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Betting Lines, Odds

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19426922
Football

Jaheim Bell Enters Transfer Portal

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19371925
Football

Pair Of Gamecocks Honored By SEC

By Evan Crowell
Keyshawn Blackstock
Football

Keyshawn Blackstock Is A Key Target For South Carolina

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19420955
Football

Austin Stogner Enters Transfer Portal

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19560596
Football

DJ Uiagalelei Enters Transfer Portal

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19510837
Football

The Notre Dame Starter Pack

By Andrew Lyon