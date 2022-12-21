ENSD Updates: South Carolina Set To Sign A Major Class

Early national signing day is full of breaking news and interesting subplots. Readers often need a hub for information, and Gamecocks Digest has you covered.

Head coach Shane Beamer and company have done an excellent job on the trail this cycle. They have brought in another top class, and as commits begin to put pen to paper, we will keep you updated.

Here is the current commit list as of this morning:

Dontavius Braswell, RB

Kelton Henderson, WR

Vicari Swain, WR

CJ Adams, WR

Tyshawn Russell, WR

Connor Cox, TE

Kamron Sandlin, TE

Reid Mikeska, TE

Oluwatosin Babalade, OT

Jatavius Shivers, OT

Markee Anderson, G

Trovon Baugh, G

Desmond Umeozulu, EDGE

Xzavier McLeod, DT

Monteque Rhames II, DL

Zavion Hardy, DL

Grayson Howard, ILB (SIGNED)

Jalon Kilgore, S

Zahbari Sandy, CB/S

Cameron Upshaw, S

Judge Collier, CB/S

The Gamecocks are also expecting several transfers. That list includes tight end Trey Knox, tight end Nick Elksnis, defensive tackle Elijah Davis, offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo, and running back Mario Anderson Jr.

They have several flip targets and must ensure they keep their talent home. Things are off to a fast start for the Gamecocks, but they must ensure they finish strong.

LIVE Updates

Tuesday, 8:00 PM - Defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod signed his letter of intent at his signing ceremony.

12:00 - Safety Jalon Kilgore is scheduled to sign his letter of intent at his high school, Putnam County.

12:00 - Tight end Reid Mikeska will sign his letter of intent at Bridgeland High School after flipping from Miami on Tuesday.

1:00 - Defensive lineman Monteque Rhames will sign his letter of intent at Manning High School.

6:00 - Wide receiver Vicari Swain will sign his letter of intent at Central High School. He will be streaming it live on his Instagram.

Friday, 11:30 AM - Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers will have his signing ceremony. There has been recent steam that Sellers may join South Carolina's class.

