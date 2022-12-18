Gamecocks Remain Steadfast In Pursuit Of LaNorris Sellers

It's the worst-kept secret in all of college football. After former No. 1 target on the board Dylan Lonergan committed to Alabama back in the summer, it seemed as if the Gamecocks weren't going to take a high school quarterback in the 2023 class.

Then, in-state quarterback LaNorris Sellers put together a fantastic senior campaign at South Florence High School, leading it to its first-ever 4A state title.

Sellers made such a notable impact on the Bruins that the Gamecock coaching staff dispensed an offer to the dual-threat quarterback back on October 22nd.

There's one thing that stands in the way of the Gamecocks nabbing the commitment of the Palmetto state native, and that's Seller's longstanding commitment to Syracuse. With his strong relationship with the Orange's recently promoted offensive coordinator Jason Beck and the early national signing day period beginning on December 21st, do the Gamecocks have a shot at flipping the star quarterback?

After being named South Carolina's Offensive MVP in Saturday's Shrine Bowl, LaNorris was interviewed by Reggie Anderson, a sports reporter for Columbia's CBS affiliate WLTX, and asked about his commitment status to Syracuse, Sellers gave an intriguing response in return.

"I mean, yeah, but you know [there's] some stuff to think about with that."

He also mentioned how South Carolina's coaching staff have continued to use their proximity to home as their main pitch. Markee Anderson and Monteque Rhames, two South Carolina commits who also played in the Shrine Bowl on Saturday, were in Seller's ear during the entire week of practice leading up to the game, according to an interview both did with The State's Lou Bezjak.

South Carolina's coaching staff is using the last possible card they possess. Lou Bezjak reported on Saturday afternoon that the Gamecocks were planning to conduct an in-home visit with Sellers and his family on Saturday night before a recruiting dead period kicks in on Sunday.

While Sellers remains a Syracuse commit, for now, there's no denying that South Carolina has done everything in its power over the past two months to try and secure the pledge of a player with tantalizing potential that could be fully unlocked at the next level.

The Gamecocks will find out sooner or later if what they did was enough to change his mind.

