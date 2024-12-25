Former Western Kentucky Offensive Lineman Rodney Newsom to Transfer to South Carolina
South Carolina continues to bolster its offensive line depth, as former Western Kentucky guard Rodney Newsom is expected to transfer to the Gamecocks
Newsom, who was one of the top-performing interior offensive linemen in Conference USA this season, brings experience and proven ability to the South Carolina offensive line unit. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Newsom earned the fourth-highest grade among all Conference USA guards in 2023 and boasted the second-highest pass-blocking grade in the conference.
Standing out with his versatility and ability to protect the quarterback, Newsom’s addition is a significant move for South Carolina as they aim to strengthen their trenches ahead of next season.
Newsom’s impact was also recognized nationally. On3 Sports recently ranked him as one of the top 10 interior offensive linemen in the transfer portal, citing his consistency, technical skill, and high ceiling.
South Carolina’s offensive line has faced challenges in recent years, but the Gamecocks have prioritized recruiting and transfer portal additions to shore up the position. With Newsom expected to join the program, he could compete for a starting role immediately and provide veteran leadership to a young and developing offensive line group.
This move also highlights South Carolina’s ability to recruit high-caliber talent from the portal, especially players who excel in specific areas like pass protection. Head coach Shane Beamer and his staff continue to address critical needs, ensuring that the team has the depth and talent necessary to compete in the SEC.
With his experience at Western Kentucky and a proven track record, Newsom has the tools to make an immediate impact in Columbia.
