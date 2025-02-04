Four-Star CB Samari Matthews Sets Official Visit to South Carolina, Calls Gamecocks a ‘Top Dawg’
South Carolina’s pursuit of elite defensive back talent continues with four-star cornerback Samari Matthews, who has locked in his official visit to Columbia for June 20-22. The Gamecocks have been recruiting Matthews heavily for years, and their consistency has kept them firmly in the mix as he narrows down his options.
“South Carolina is definitely a top dawg,” Matthews said. “I get the family feel every time I visit, and I’ve been a priority for them since I was a freshman.”
That long-standing relationship has helped South Carolina secure more visits from Matthews than any other program in his top four—a group he announced just four days ago, which includes South Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, and Oregon. The Gamecocks have hosted Matthews on campus five or more times, while Florida State, the next closest, has had him for at least two visits.
A Highly Coveted Prospect
Standing 6-foot-0, 180 pounds out of Cornelius, NC, Matthews is one of the nation’s most sought-after cornerbacks in the class of 2025. His 247Sports Composite rating of 93.07 places him among the nation’s elite:
- National Rank: No. 55
- Cornerback Rank: No. 4
- North Carolina Rank: No. 7
With 40 total offers before trimming his list, Matthews is a proven talent who has drawn attention from coast to coast. However, South Carolina has positioned itself as a serious contender by making him feel like a top priority.
A Strong Connection to Columbia
After one of his more recent visits, Matthews shared more thoughts on South Carolina’s approach to recruiting him.
“They make every visit feel like home even in the smallest ways,” he told Rivals.
That kind of attention to detail has separated South Carolina in a recruitment featuring some of the biggest names in college football. The Gamecocks’ defensive staff, led by Shane Beamer and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, has built a strong reputation for developing elite secondary talent, and Matthews has taken notice.
Proven Playmaker on the Field
As Matthews enters his senior season, his career stats over 33 games showcase his ability to make an impact in multiple ways:
- 58 solo tackles, 19 assisted tackles (77 total)
- 3.0 tackles for loss
- 4 interceptions for 72 return yards
- 1 pass deflection
With elite size, instincts, and versatility, Matthews has the tools to be a game-changer at the next level. South Carolina will have another opportunity to make its case when he steps back on campus for his official visit in June.
With the Gamecocks’ track record of producing top-tier defensive backs and Matthews’ strong connection to the program, South Carolina is in prime position to make a serious push in his recruitment.
