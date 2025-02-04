Four-Star CB Samari Matthews Sets Official Visit to South Carolina, Calls Gamecocks a ‘Top Dawg’

NEWS: Four-Star CB Samari Matthews is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 189 CB from Charlotte, NC is ranked as a Top 5 CB in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/za2ZeaqLZ7 pic.twitter.com/gnEx6rRHsw