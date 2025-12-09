South Carolina is expected to hire former TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles as the team's next offensive coordinator, giving Shane Beamer a proven play-caller to hopefully lead the Gamecock's to an improved unit going forward.

The hire comes on the heels of Mike Shula failing to make it through one season as the team's offensive coordinator. Through 12 games the team ranked 14 in scoring offense (22.67 ppg), 15th in total offense (336.33 ypg), 15th in rushing (111.08 ypg), and 12th in passing (22.25 ypg). It is a significant down grade from where they were a year ago. Beamer pivoted to wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Mike Furrey, but ultimately decided an outside hire was for the best.

Briles is the fourth offensive coordinator to join the Gamecocks in five seasons under Beamer's tenure. He joins Marcus Satterfield, Dowell Loggains, and Mike Shula are the hires made since 2021.

Air Raid Coming to Columbia?

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles react in the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Briles is the son of former Baylor head coach Art Briles. His father has been known to run an air raid offensive attack that likes to use some zone read and run-pass-options (RPO) as well. Tennessee head coach Josh Huepel also runs a similar version of the offense.

This is Briles' seventh school since 2015 where he has served as the offensive coordinator. He career includes stops at Baylor (2015-2016), Florida Atlantic (2017), Houston (2018), Florida State (2019), Arkansas (2020-2022), and TCU (2023-2025). This past season the Horned Frogs offense averaged 30.8 points per game, 132.6 rushing yards per game, 292.8 passing yards per game, and 425.3 total yards per game, all of which are better marks than the Gamecocks this season.

The biggest question mark now comes from who remains on the staff and what does the offensive roster look like this offseason. The team badly needs help in the running back room and along the offensive line. If they are able to fill those holes, or at least patch them, Briles could find success in the near future.

